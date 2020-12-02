Thomas Barth

STANTON — Memorial services for Thomas C. Barth, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with inurnment in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home in Stanton.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1954-2020
The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals Facebook page.
Thomas Charles was born on May 27, 1954, to Wallace B. and Inez R. (Perkins) Barth at the former Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk. He attended rural school District 16 and the Stanton Community Schools, graduating from Stanton High School in 1972.
He was a member of the New England Congregational Church in Stanton, where he was baptized in June 1954 and confirmed on April 13, 1969.
Following his education in the Stanton schools, he graduated from the Curtis College of Agriculture, and he also attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Following his schooling, he became a cabinet installer and remodeler in Norfolk for several years and then became a licensed self-employed sub-contractor as a wood floor installer in the Phoenix, Ariz., area. The past two years, he resided in the Denver area, where he continued to install wood floor products until his death.
In 1984, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Ames of Norfolk, and they later divorced.
In 1986, he and Tom Dover of Norfolk started a three-day camping trip called the “Two-Tom’s Canoe and Camping Excursion” each June, which included approximately 25 men of the area who enjoyed the outdoors. Since the outdoors was a passion of his, he loved biking, hiking and was keen on adventure and food.
He is survived by his mother, Inez R. Barth of Stanton; a sister, Tera Lea (Gregg) Soelter of Bellevue, Wash.; a brother, Timothy (Terie) Barth of Stanton; an aunt, Bonnie Barth; and several nieces; nephews and cousins.
Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Wallace B. Barth in 2000; two uncles, Russell (Florence) Barth of Connecticut and Dale Barth of Stanton; his grandparents, Charles (Evelyn) Barth and Harry (Eunice) Perkins; and great-grandparents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.