Thomas Barnes

NEWMAN GROVE — Thomas L. Barnes, 79, Albion, formerly of Newman Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Private inurnment will take place at a later date at Hope Cemetery at Newman Grove.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.

1943-2023

Thomas Lee Barnes, son of Lysle and Irene (Hallgren) Barnes, was born on Jan. 22, 1943, in Newman Grove. He was confirmed May 25, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Churchin Newman Grove. Tom attended Newman Grove Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1960. After graduation, Tom served as a medic in the U.S. Army for two years.

On Sept. 19, 1970, Tom was united in marriage to Linda LaVonne Kissell in Sargent. The two made their home in Newman Grove, where they were blessed with three children: Tim, Eric and Katrina.

They owned and operated Barnes Mini Mart for 40-plus years before retiring and selling the business in 2012. Sadly, Linda passed away in 2015.

Tom married Velma Mielak on June 22, 2019, and moved to Albion, where they lived until his passing.

Tom was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he had served on the church council. He was also a member of Newman Grove Fire and Rescue, Newman Grove Housing Authority, Newman Grove Community Club and sat on the board for Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home.

Tom enjoyed puttering outside with the birds and cats that he raised. He enjoyed going to exotic bird auctions, where he loved to add various species to his flock. He enjoyed traveling and, while on vacations, he often took the family well out of their way to visit a family member or friends.

Tom was a true Husker football fan and regardless of how the season was going, he would make the trip to Lincoln to watch and cheer on his Huskers. Most days you could find him at the City Café enjoying a cup of coffee and catching up with his many friends. He also enjoyed watching all of the Hallmark movies.

Tim is survived by his spouse, Velma Milak of Albion; children Tim (Johanna) Barnes of Wayne, Eric (Stacey) Barnes of Iowa City, Iowa, Katrina Barnes (Bob Hubert) of Chicago; grandchildren Claire (Jorge) Adame of Elkhorn, Elle Barnes of Wayne, Laine, Lachlan and Leni Barnes, all of Iowa City, and Henry Hubert of Chicago; his brother, Gale (Deanna) Barnes of Columbus; his sister, Karen Weelborg of Blair; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Linda Barnes; a nephew, Jeff Barnes; and a great-nephew Taylor Sansoni.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

 Appeara