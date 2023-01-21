 Skip to main content
Thomas Barnes

NEWMAN GROVE — Thomas L. Barnes, 79, Albion, formerly of Newman Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer will officiate. Private inurnment will take place at a later date at Hope Cemetery at Newman Grove.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

1943-2023

Thomas Lee Barnes, son of Lysle and Irene (Hallgren) Barnes, was born on Jan. 22, 1943, in Newman Grove. He was confirmed May 25, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Tom attended Newman Grove Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1960. After graduation, Tom served as a medic in the U.S. Army for two years.

On Sept. 19, 1970, Tom was united in marriage to Linda LaVonne Kissell in Sargent. The two made their home in Newman Grove, where Tom owned Tommy’s Tap. In 1971, with a baby on the way, they moved to Lincoln, where Tom worked for a Russ’s Super Market.

After some encouragement and assistance from several local businessmen, Tom and Linda moved back to Newman Grove and purchased the grocery store in 1972. Through the years, they were blessed with three children: Tim, Eric and Katrina. After owning and operating Barnes Mini Mart for 40 years, they retired and sold their business in 2012. Sadly, Linda passed away in 2015.

Tom married Velma Mielak on June 22, 2019, and moved to Albion, where they lived until his passing.

Tom was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he had served on the church council. He was also a member of Newman Grove Fire and Rescue, Newman Grove Housing Authority, Newman Grove Community Club and sat on the board for Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home.

Tom relished spending time outside with the peacocks, pigeons, turkeys, chickens and multitude of other animals that he raised. He enjoyed taking his kids on vacations where he would often travel well out of the way to visit family members or friends. Wherever Tom traveled, he always seemed to run into someone that he knew. Tom was a true Husker football fan and regardless of how the season was going, he would make the trip to Lincoln to watch and cheer on the Huskers.

Most days you could find him at one of the local establishments enjoying a cup of coffee and catching up with his many friends. In his later years, he enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and driving around the countryside with Velma to see friends and family.

Tom is survived by his spouse, Velma Mielak of Albion; children Tim (Johanna) Barnes of Wayne, Eric (Stacy) Barnes of Iowa City, Iowa, Katrina Barnes (Bob Hubert) of Chicago; grandchildren: Claire (Jorge) Adame of Elkhorn, Elle Barnes of Wayne, Laine, Lachlan and Leni Barnes, all of Iowa City, Iowa, Henry Hubert of Chicago; his brother, Gale (Deanna) Barnes of Columbus; his sister, Karen Weelborg of Blair; as well as many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Linda Barnes; a nephew, Jeff Barnes; and a great-nephew, Taylor Sansoni.

Music will be provided by Peggy Patzel and Ray Herbert. Selections include “How Great Thou Art” and “The Old Rugged Cross.” Honorary pallbearers are the Newman Grove Fire and Rescue. Pallbearers will be “nephews:” Bruce Sheldon, Steve Barnes, Perry Sheldon, Toby Weelborg, Jon Barnes, Terry Weelborg and Tracey Weelborg,

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

