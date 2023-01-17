Thomas Barnes

NEWMAN GROVE — Thomas L. Barnes, 79, Albion, formerly of Newman Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith C. Haase, 67, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ida “Edie” Weich, 94, Norfolk, will be at a later date in the spring with inurnment in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — LaVerne R. Mueller, 79, Norfolk, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk from COVID-19. No services are planned for him at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Ruth L. Uecker, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith C. Haase, 67, of Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Frederick J. “Fred” Prauner, 76, of Fremont, formerly of Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.
OSMOND — Services for Arnold C. “Bud” Gutz, 95, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster with the Rev. Jerome Leckband officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…
LYNCH — Memorial services for Galen Cassidy, 63, Lynch, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Community Hall in Lynch. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 228.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffrey M. Kitto, 55, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the Coast Guard Honor Guard, America…