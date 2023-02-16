Thomas Altwine

KEARNEY — Thomas L. Altwine, 75, Kearney, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society-St. John’s in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney. The Rev. Doug Gaunt will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post 52 and Kearney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
1948-2023
Tom was born Feb. 7, 1948, in Norfolk to Arnold and Bernita (Silhacek) Altwine. He grew up on a farm near Hadar and graduated from Pierce High School in 1966.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Nov. 28, 1966, and served as a helicopter crew chief, and then in the Nebraska National Guard from 1969 until 1972.
Tom married DyAnn Herbolsheimer on Oct. 8, 1967, in Pierce. They lived in Lincoln from 1969 to 1972 then Elm Creek before moving to Kearney in 1976. Tom worked for DeKalb and then Chief Manufacturing until he retired in 2003.
Tom enjoyed watching the grandkids concerts, shows and ball games, as well as fishing and hunting, camping, reading westerns, taking his dog for a drive, smoking all kinds of meat and barbecuing.
Tom is survived by his spouse, DyAnn Altwine of Kearney; son Alan Altwine of Kearney; daughter Lacy Altwine and spouse Mike Mahaffey of Los Angeles; grandchildren Devon and spouse Marissa Altwine, Trevor Altwine, and Seth Altwine; brothers Terry and Joyce Altwine of Overton, Bill Altwine of Foster, Bob and Pat Altwine of Niobrara; sister-in-law Joan Altwine of Elm Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dave Altwine.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.