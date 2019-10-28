Thomas Abler

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. Abler, 64, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
COLERIDGE — Memorial services for Orlyn N. Frerichs, 93, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russell Lambert will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Services for Willis Wachter, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. Abler, 64, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Barbara J. Hangman, 68, Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Avis House in Sioux Falls.
ATKINSON — Services for Grace Gotschall Taylor, 99, Columbus, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas A. “Tom” Mischke, 72, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life open house for Bill Armstrong, 91, Russellville, Ark., will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Services for Shirley A. Henkenius, 83, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
PILGER — Memorial services for Orville D. Lage, 87, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial with military honors will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.