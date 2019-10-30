Thomas Abler

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. “Tom” Abler, 64, rural Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk.
He died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1955-2019
Thomas Paul “Tom” Abler was born Jan. 31, 1955, in Norfolk, the son of Paul and LaNeta (Thompson) Abler. He graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1973 and studied diesel mechanics in college.
On Aug. 2, 1975, Tom married his high school sweetheart, Laurie Jochum. The couple made their home in Norfolk. He farmed for his father before working at Central Transport Company (CTC). Tom worked in every capacity in the company, including operation manager. He was employed at Zoubek Oil Company at the time of his death.
Family was Tom’s passion. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, hunting and camping, especially with his grandchildren.
Tom was a loving spouse, dedicated dad and an amazing grandpa. His family was his greatest treasure. He was a man of character and kindness. He loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed cold Coors Light while asparagus hunting.
Tom spent a lot of his time from twisting a wrench to spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was a number one fan at any sports activities with his bag of popcorn and Diet Coke. Tom was blessed with many talents and a big heart.
Tom is survived by his spouse of 44 years, Laurie (Jochum) Abler; their children and families, Kellie Abler, Cody Roewert and grandson Will Abler of Norfolk; Richie Abler and Brooke Wallace, grandchildren Jade Hogancamp, Ashelyn, Ayvree and Adam Abler of Winside; Katie (Abler) Daniel and Curtis Daniel and grandchildren Oliver, Maxwell and Stella Daniel of rural Meadow Grove; Nicholas Abler of Norfolk. Also surviving him are his parents, Paul and LaNeta Abler. His siblings and spouses are: Steve and Mary Abler, Jeff Abler, Mike and Mari Abler, Joan and Dave Hergenrader, Ann and Ted Moon, Amy and Brian Persinger, Malinda and Matt Sailors and Joe and Tina Abler; and his brother-in-law, Lawrence Fossler. He has numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant sister and his sisters, Paula Fossler and Mary Abler; his grandparents, Walter and Stella Abler and Evan and Malinda Thompson; a sister-in-law, Janet Jochum Abler; and a brother-in-law, Roger Buckendahl.
