Services for Theresia E. Buchholz, 63, Camden, N.Y., will be at a later date under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, 109 Main St., in Camden. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery, 6075 Mount Zion Road, in Waynesboro, Pa.
Theresia Buchholz died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y.
1958-2021
She was born Oct 31, 1958, in Colorado Springs, Colo., a daughter of Herb and Jacqueline Lowman Sheffler. Theresia was a graduate of Chambersburg Senior High School in Chambersburg, Pa.
On Oct. 27, 1986, she married Timothy R. Buchholz in Abilene, Texas. She worked with Department of Human Services for the State of Texas, City of Abeline and the municipality of Anchorage, State of Alaska. She had lived in Camden, N.Y., since 2004.
Surviving besides her spouse are two daughters, Angie and Ron Horne and Katrina Parra; a special family member, Stacey Weber; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her mother, Jackie Sheffler; a sister, Sue Sheffler; her brother, Herb “Herbie” and Debbie Jo Sheffler; parents-in-law LeRoy and Marlene Buchholz of Creighton; along with several nieces and nephews.
Besides her father, she was predeceased by a daughter, Kayla on July 11, 2012.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Make -A- Wish Foundation, in lieu of flowers.