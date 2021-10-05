WYNOT — Services for Theresa B. Stratman, 87, Lincoln, formerly of St. James and Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Revs. Matt Eickhoff and Jeff Eickhoff will officiate with burial in Ss. Philip and James Cemetery in St. James.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Theresa Stratman died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Sumner Place Nursing Home in Lincoln.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1933-2021
Theresa Bernadina was born on Oct. 3, 1933, in Yankton to Charles and Theresa (Schroeder) Salvatori. The third oldest of eight children, she lived in Yankton until the age of 10 when her family moved to Menominee. She graduated from the eighth grade in Menominee and worked several jobs as a nanny in Yankton. She also worked in the nursery at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
She married Ralph Stratman on Sept. 22, 1954, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. They farmed east of St. James and raised 14 children. Ralph passed away on June 23, 1987. Theresa moved into Wynot in 1989 and, in 1995, she moved to Yankton to care for her mother. She moved to Lincoln in 2009 and lived at the Huntington Apartments, where she made many friends. In May 2019, due to declining health, she moved to Sumner Place Care Center in Lincoln.
She loved playing cards, visiting with family and friends, helping at the senior center in Yankton and quilting. She made her first quilt at the age of 14 and continued quilting until she died. She also actively participated in multiple Catholic and community groups and organizations in Nebraska and South Dakota.
Grateful for sharing her life are her 14 children: Michael (Cindy) of Terre Haute, Ind., Janice (John) Stainbrook of Parkston, S.D., Susan (Dale) Sovereign of Battle Creek, Peggy (Jeff) Morten of Holdredge, Betty (Todd) Driver of Battle Creek, Lynn (Brad) Herian of Norfolk, Patrick of Galveston, Texas, Marty (Christy) of Brush, Colo., Charles (Carrie) of Lincoln, Ronald (Lupe) of Copperas Cove, Texas, Rita (Todd) Rolfes of Lincoln, Carol (Joe) Shea of Lakeville, Minn., Nancy (Rich) Meier of Newtown, Conn., and Amy (Jeff) Wiese of Lincoln; 50 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Angela (Clarence) Jansen, Joan (Larry) Eickhoff and Karen (Lawrence) Becvar; three sisters-in-law, Jean Salvatori, Joyce Salvatori and Jean Stratman; three brothers-in-law, Clarence (Colletta) Stratman, Jerome Stratman and Dick (Judy) Stratman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Ralph; her parents; two grandsons, Brian Pokorney and Henry Wiese; two brothers, Robert and Raymond; and two sisters, Geraldine (Xavier) Becker and Janice (in infancy); four sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Sovereign, Christopher Pokorney, Mark Morten, Will Driver, Aaron Stratman, Broderick Rolfes, Cody Meier and Thomas Shea. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Stratman, Tyler Stratman, John Stratman and Andrew Wiese.
Memorials may be sent to: Charles Stratman c/o Theresa Stratman, 3410 Laura Ave., Lincoln, NE 68510. They will go to support St. James Cemetery Fund and Catholic Social Services.