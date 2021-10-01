You have permission to edit this article.
Theresa Stratman

HARTINGTON — Services for Theresa Stratman, 87, Lincoln, formerly of Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Theresa Stratman died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Sumner Place Nursing Home in Lincoln.

David Fuchs

HUMPHREY — Services for David V. Fuchs, 88, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and Veterans of Foreig…

LaJeane Marotz

WAYNE — Services for LaJeane Marotz, 92, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

George Kopecky

SPENCER — Services for George Kopecky, 85, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.

Gloria Volquardsen

ORCHARD — Services for Gloria Volquardsen, 78, Orchard, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Orchard.

Doris Folkers

HARTINGTON — Services for Doris A. Folkers, 93, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Doris Folkers died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Charles Lederer

PLAINVIEW — Services for Charles H. Lederer, 80, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner and Sara Fegley will officiate. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.…

Wendell Schumacher

CROFTON —  Services for Wendell J. Schumacher, 83, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Wendell Schumacher died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.

Marian Wecker

O’NEILL — Services for Marian Wecker, 61, Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate.

Colleen Heggemeyer

WAYNE — Services for Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Colleen Heggemeyer died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Elms Health Care Center in Ponca.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

