HARTINGTON — Services for Theresa Stratman, 87, Lincoln, formerly of Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Theresa Stratman died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Sumner Place Nursing Home in Lincoln.
HUMPHREY — Services for David V. Fuchs, 88, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and Veterans of Foreig…
WAYNE — Services for LaJeane Marotz, 92, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
SPENCER — Services for George Kopecky, 85, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.
ORCHARD — Services for Gloria Volquardsen, 78, Orchard, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Orchard.
HARTINGTON — Services for Doris A. Folkers, 93, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Doris Folkers died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Charles H. Lederer, 80, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner and Sara Fegley will officiate. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.…
CROFTON — Services for Wendell J. Schumacher, 83, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Wendell Schumacher died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.
O’NEILL — Services for Marian Wecker, 61, Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate.
WAYNE — Services for Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Colleen Heggemeyer died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Elms Health Care Center in Ponca.