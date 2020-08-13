Theresa Rice

You have permission to edit this article.
OSMOND — Services for Theresa A. Rice, 91, of Osmond will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with the 7 p.m. rosary. Those in attendance are asked to please abide by all CDC recommendations and, upon the request of the family, masks must be worn for services. Ashburn Funeral Home in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.

She died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Osmond General Hospital.

———

Theresa (Windeshausen) Rice was born on Aug. 10, 1929, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, to Nick and Catherine (Korth) Windeshausen. The family lived on a farm north of Osmond. When she was 4 years old her family moved into Osmond. Theresa attended St. Mary’s Catholic School her first eight years and graduated in 1948 from Osmond High School. She attended Wayne State College after her graduation. Theresa taught in a one-room schoolhouse in District 57 for three years and one year in District 80.

Theresa married her high school sweetheart, James D. Rice, on June 30, 1951, at St. Mary of the Seven Dolors in Osmond. Jim died June 28, 2001. To this union a son, James L. Rice, was born on June 1, 1953, in Fort Smith, Ariz. His father was in the Army at Camp Chaffee, Ariz., at that time. Three daughters were born, Kathy in 1954, Patsy in 1959 and Mary Beth in 1963, all at the hospital in Osmond where they made their home.

Theresa was a teacher’s aide at Osmond Community School for 16 years and 10 years at St. Mary’s Catholic School. She was very faithful to Sister Loretta Ruskamp in helping her in school and at the convent. She retired in 1997 but kept active. She got involved with the senior center. Theresa would decorate each month of the season at the center. She spent several hours a day playing cards and doing what needed done to help keep the Center going.

Theresa also tutored children in her home for three years. She taught a couple of classes through Northeast Community College in Norfolk in cake decorating at OHS. Theresa’s first cake she made and decorated was for her mom and dad’s 50th wedding anniversary in 1970. From then on, she did birthdays, graduation and wedding cakes for 20 years.

Theresa was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Seven Dolors in Osmond where she made her first holy communion and was confirmed in 1938. She was very devoted to her patron saint, St. Theresa.

Theresa was a past member of St. Mary’s choir, St. Mary’s guild, CCD teacher, mentor, communion minister, St. Mary’s school board, Women’s Catholic Society of Foresters for 60 plus years, Women’s Club, served on election board, hospital auxiliary member, member of legion auxiliary for many years, Christian Mothers Society for a number of years, belonged to Home Makers Club and several card clubs.

Theresa had lots of hobbies. She bowled for 35 years on several league teams, loved to sew quilts, embroidery, she crocheted 111 afghans which she gave to her family, friends, relatives, hospital auxiliary, church and school raffles. She loved playing cards and teaching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren card games.

The joy of her life was the weekends, which included family gatherings. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would show up sometimes during that time. Theresa believes she has had a good life with family, friends and that God was a silent partner in their home.

In 2016, Theresa sold her house and moved to the Maple Hill Apartments.

She is survived by a son, James L. (Karla) Rice; daughters Kathy (Lou) Hoeppner, Patsy (Russell) Taylor and Mary Beth (Marvin) Stech, all of Osmond; brothers Dr. H.N. Windeshausen of California and Jim (Carolyn) Windeshausen of Fremont; sisters Vivian Manzer of Osmond, Marge (Ron) Griess of Lincoln and Kitty Kear of York; sister-in-law Pat Windeshausen of Sioux City, Iowa; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandsons; and two foreign exchange students from Germany.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Rice; parents Nick and Catherine Windeshausen; in-laws Earl and Lizzie Rice; sisters Marie Morfeld, Delores Wittsche and Ruth Radtke; and brothers Gene Windeshausen and Norman Windeshausen.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Mary’s School, P.O. Box 427, Osmond, NE 68765.

The family understands if you are not comfortable in attending due to the current health situation and health guidelines will be in order.

Theresa Rice

