Theresa Hoff

LINCOLN — Theresa K. “Terri” Hoff, 65, died Monday, April 17, 2023, in Lincoln.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln.

1958-2023

Terri was born on Jan. 12, 1958, to Harold Reiser and Sheila Reiser Campbell. Terri grew up in Butte and graduated in 1976.

Terri and Robert “Bob” Hoff married on Dec. 30, 1982, and lived in the Norfolk area until 1997, when they moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., and opened HobbyTown USA.

Terri really had a knack for talking to people, learning new hobbies and getting others excited about the things she was excited about. In her spare time, Terri loved doing puzzles, collecting elephants and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

After Bob passed away, Terri stayed in Sioux Falls for a few years but decided to move down to Lincoln to be close to family.

Blessed to have shared her life are her father and stepmother, Harold and

Sharon Reiser of Butte; children Brad (Sheila) of Sioux Falls, Matt (Heather) of York, Angela of Omaha, Andrew (Samantha) of Lincoln and Timothy (Rachel) of Springfield; five grandchildren, Breanne, Mikaela and Kacie, Paeton and Kallen, Lillian, Savannah and Jaxin; sisters Hope, Carolyn and Michelle; stepsiblings Nancy and Chris Reiser; many nieces, nephews, inlaws, friends and customers.

Theresa was preceded in death by her loving spouse, Bob; her mother, Sheila; brothers James and Randall; and brother-in-law Jim.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

