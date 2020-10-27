You have permission to edit this article.
Theresa Ford

NORFOLK — Services for Theresa A. Ford, 76, Pierce, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

In other news

Sabas Sanchez

Sabas Sanchez

MADISON — Services for Sabas Sanchez, 73, Madison, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl and Gregorio Elizalde will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Lawrence Comas

Lawrence Comas

NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Comas, 68, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Kaylene Christensen

Kaylene Christensen

OSMOND — Services for Kaylene Christensen, 66, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. She died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her home.

Jan Curtis

Jan Curtis

CREIGHTON — Services for Jan Curtis, 79, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Janet Graham

Janet Graham

ATKINSON — Services for Janet L. Graham, 62, Springfield, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Helen Holtgrew

Helen Holtgrew

WINSIDE — Services for Helen C. Holtgrew, 90, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Linda Stone

Linda Stone

LINDSAY —  Services for Mrs. Ronald (Linda M.) Stone, 64, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Wayne Pavela will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Looking Glass Cemetery.

Jean Wyant

Jean Wyant

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Jean A. Wyant, 77, Newman Grove, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Alice Shomari will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

