Theodore Longe

WEST POINT — Services for Theodore W. “Ted” Longe, 74, West Point, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Steve Lund will officiate with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Minnick Funeral Home. Masks will be required.
He died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in West Point.
1946-2021
The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.
Theodore William “Ted” Longe was born Sept. 27, 1946, in Wayne to Alvin and Verna Mae (Korth) Longe, the second of nine children raised on the farm between Wayne and Winside. He was baptized at St. John’s Church in Wakefield and later confirmed at St. Paul’s in Winside. Ted graduated from Winside High School in 1964.
Ted attended Norfolk Junior College and Wayne State, where he met the love of his life, Arlene Olson. Ted and Arlene were married on May 3, 1970, at the First Congregational Church in Uehling. They lived in Wayne and Lincoln before settling in Norfolk where they became members of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church.
Upon completion of his apprenticeship, Ted worked as a bricklayer for Kahler Construction, as well as assisting in the training of race horses, which led them to travel to different parts of the country. Ted was a skilled craftsman and had a hand in building his home and church in Norfolk, as well as the building that would later become the headquarters of the Vit-E-Men Company.
In 1983, Ted was hired by Chuck Watson as a truck driver for the Vit-E-Men Company. Chuck became one of dad’s closest friends and he worked his way up to production manager where he played a key role in the growth of the company, working closely with Chuck’s sons, Scott and J.B. Ted retired from Vit-E-Men in 2011.
Ted and Arlene had two boys, Trevor and Troy. He enjoyed teaching them the ways of the world and was so proud of their accomplishments. Ted loved family reunions, golfing with his brothers, and gambling trips with family and friends. One of his favorite pastimes was breakfast with anyone who wanted to go, his easy smile and quick wit helped him make fast friends.
Shortly after retirement, Ted and Arlene moved to West Point to be near their sons and grandchildren. They were energized by the exploits of Gunnar, Vera, Ethan and Emily and looked forward to spending time with them.
Ted is survived by his son, Trevor Longe, his wife, Michelle Williamson and their children, Emily and Ethan of Omaha; son Troy Longe, his wife Katrina (Inness) Longe, and their children, Gunnar and Vera of West Point; brothers Gene, Don and Dave; and sisters Linda, Lori, Lila, Leann and Laraine.
Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; parents; niece Kristin; nephew David; and sister-in-law Bev.
A luncheon will be held at The Beed Building after the service, 745 S. Railroad St. in West Point.