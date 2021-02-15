You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30
40 below zero again tonight.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Theodore Longe

Theodore Longe

WEST POINT — Services for Theodore W. “Ted” Longe, 74, West Point, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Steve Lund will officiate with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Minnick Funeral Home. Masks will be required.

He died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in West Point.

1946-2021

The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.

Theodore William “Ted” Longe was born Sept. 27, 1946, in Wayne to Alvin and Verna Mae (Korth) Longe, the second of nine children raised on the farm between Wayne and Winside. He was baptized at St. John’s Church in Wakefield and later confirmed at St. Paul’s in Winside. Ted graduated from Winside High School in 1964.

Ted attended Norfolk Junior College and Wayne State, where he met the love of his life, Arlene Olson. Ted and Arlene were married on May 3, 1970, at the First Congregational Church in Uehling. They lived in Wayne and Lincoln before settling in Norfolk where they became members of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church.

Upon completion of his apprenticeship, Ted worked as a bricklayer for Kahler Construction, as well as assisting in the training of race horses, which led them to travel to different parts of the country. Ted was a skilled craftsman and had a hand in building his home and church in Norfolk, as well as the building that would later become the headquarters of the Vit-E-Men Company.

In 1983, Ted was hired by Chuck Watson as a truck driver for the Vit-E-Men Company. Chuck became one of dad’s closest friends and he worked his way up to production manager where he played a key role in the growth of the company, working closely with Chuck’s sons, Scott and J.B. Ted retired from Vit-E-Men in 2011.

Ted and Arlene had two boys, Trevor and Troy. He enjoyed teaching them the ways of the world and was so proud of their accomplishments. Ted loved family reunions, golfing with his brothers, and gambling trips with family and friends. One of his favorite pastimes was breakfast with anyone who wanted to go, his easy smile and quick wit helped him make fast friends.

Shortly after retirement, Ted and Arlene moved to West Point to be near their sons and grandchildren. They were energized by the exploits of Gunnar, Vera, Ethan and Emily and looked forward to spending time with them.

Ted is survived by his son, Trevor Longe, his wife, Michelle Williamson and their children, Emily and Ethan of Omaha; son Troy Longe, his wife Katrina (Inness) Longe, and their children, Gunnar and Vera of West Point; brothers Gene, Don and Dave; and sisters Linda, Lori, Lila, Leann and Laraine.

Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; parents; niece Kristin; nephew David; and sister-in-law Bev.

A luncheon will be held at The Beed Building after the service, 745 S. Railroad St. in West Point.

Tags

In other news

Lawrence Schneider

Lawrence Schneider

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lawrence Schneider, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Vona Sharer

Vona Sharer

WAYNE — Services for Vona L. Sharer, 91, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Jesse Wolf

Jesse Wolf

HARTINGTON — Services for Jesse W. Wolf, 69, of Hartington will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Fairfax, S.D.

Linda Strom

Linda Strom

SPENCER — Services for Linda Strom, 69, of Lynch are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Theodore Longe

Theodore Longe

WEST POINT — Services for Theodore W. “Ted” Longe, 74, West Point, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Steve Lund will officiate with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Deloris Fox

Deloris Fox

BASSETT — Private family graveside services for Deloris M. Fox, 94, of Newport will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Robin Eberhardt

Robin Eberhardt

NORFOLK — Services for Robin K. Eberhardt, 59, of Columbus, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Brian Loy officiating. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Plainview Cemetery in Plainview.

Gregory Lohmeyer

Gregory Lohmeyer

AINSWORTH — Services for Gregory J. Lohmeyer, 63, of Ainsworth will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Cremation will follow the funeral services.

Dora Noris

Dora Noris

BATTLE CREEK — Service for Dora G. (Kuchar) Noris, 97, of Battle Creek will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Interment will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Battle Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara