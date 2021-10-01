TILDEN — Services for Theodore J. “Ted” LaBute, 78, Fullerton, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Theodore LaBute died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.
NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
SPENCER — Services for George Kopecky, 85, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.
NELIGH — Services for Bernard F. Burbach, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by Hartington Veterans of …
NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Charles Lederer, 80, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Charles Lederer died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Premier Estates of Pierce.
HARTINGTON — Services for Doris A. Folkers, 93, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Doris Folkers died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
WAYNE — Services for LaJeane (Miller) Marotz, 92, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. LaJeane Marotz died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home in Winside.
CROFTON — Services for Francis J. Mueller, 90, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept, 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald Hoferer, 83, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate. Burial will be in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.