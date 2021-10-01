You have permission to edit this article.
Theodore LaBute

TILDEN — Services for Theodore J. “Ted” LaBute, 78, Fullerton, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Theodore LaBute died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.

Darlene Zobel

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

George Kopecky

SPENCER — Services for George Kopecky, 85, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.

Bernard Burbach

NELIGH — Services for Bernard F. Burbach, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by Hartington Veterans of …

Eunice Mohl

NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Charles Lederer

PIERCE — Services for Charles Lederer, 80, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Charles Lederer died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Premier Estates of Pierce.

Doris Folkers

HARTINGTON — Services for Doris A. Folkers, 93, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Doris Folkers died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

LaJeane Marotz

WAYNE — Services for LaJeane (Miller) Marotz, 92, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. LaJeane Marotz died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home in Winside.

Francis Mueller

CROFTON — Services for Francis J. Mueller, 90, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept, 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.

Ronald Hoferer

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald Hoferer, 83, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate. Burial will be in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

