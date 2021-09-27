You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thelma Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Thelma Klassen, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thelma Klassen died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home.

Tags

In other news

Virginia Langenberg

Virginia Langenberg

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Langenberg, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Brenda Aldrich

Brenda Aldrich

NORFOLK — Services for Brenda Aldrich, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Brenda Aldrich died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her residence.

Norman Voecks

Norman Voecks

NORFOLK — Services for Norman V. “Smokey” Voecks, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…

Rich Norgard

Rich Norgard

WISNER — Services for Rich Norgard, 71, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. Burial will be in the Crawford Cemetery.

Norman Voecks

Norman Voecks

NORFOLK — Services for Norman V. “Smokey” Voecks, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…

Sharon Pollock

Sharon Pollock

TILDEN — Memorial services for Sharon Pollock, 79, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.

David Wollschlager

David Wollschlager

David Richard Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., died at Arrowhead Hospital in Glendale, surrounded by his family.

James Ruge

James Ruge

NORFOLK — Services for James A. “Jim” Ruge, 56, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Martha Gillespie

Martha Gillespie

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Martha (Kubes) Gillespie, 91, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara