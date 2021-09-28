You have permission to edit this article.
Thelma Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Thelma Klassen, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church.

1937-2021

The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.

Thelma was born June 2, 1937, in Lincoln, Kan., to Edward and Maria (Wacker) Meier. She was raised on a farm southeast of Lincoln, Kan. She attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956.

She married Robert Sisson on June 1, 1958, and the couple had three children. The couple lived in Salina, Kan., before moving to Texas, and finally Norfolk. In Norfolk, she helped her spouse with his work. In Lincoln, Kan., Thelma worked as a nurse’s aide at Mid-American Nursing Home and Lincoln County Hospital.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Lutheran Hour Ministries.

Thelma loved being a part of the church. She had a very strong faith in Jesus. Her love to her family was shown by cooking them breakfast and baking their favorite foods.

Thelma also enjoyed her trips to the senior center to play cards and have lunch. She collected coins and stamps when she wasn’t researching her family’s ancestry. Most of all, Thelma loved attending her grandchildren’s activities and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Chris (Roger) Saegebarth of Norfolk, Mark Sisson of Lincoln and Bob (Amy) Sisson of Norfolk; grandchildren Michael and Justin Saegebarth and Zeta and Cordell Sisson; a great-grandson, Zeppelin Sisson; her brothers, Leroy Meier of Mankato, Kan., Richard Meier of Jewell, Kan, Eugene (Donna) Meier of Salina, Ronald (Gloria) Meier of El Dorado, Kan.; and a sister, Joann (James) Schulz of Salina.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Hubert, Robert and Melvin Meier; and sisters Dorothy Meier, Bernice Kruse, Regina Henry, Larinda Meili and LaVerna Kirn.

