BLOOMFIELD — Services for Thelma Jessen, 91, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1928-2019
Thelma Amelia (Bumann) Jessen was born April 22, 1928, at Bloomfield, to William and Minnie (Hinzman) Bumann.
Thelma was baptized on May 27, 1928, and confirmed on April 6, 1941, both at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 23:1 — “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.”
Thelma graduated from high school in 1945. She received her teaching certificate from Wayne State College and taught in rural schools for four years.
On May 29, 1949, Thelma was united in marriage to Donald “Shorty” Jessen. They were blessed with two sons, Steven and Daniel.
Thelma was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church her entire life and was active in the ladies aid. She was also a member of an extension club. Thelma enjoyed crafts, cooking, gardening, playing cards and caring for her family.
Thelma tried to make a comfortable home for her family. Together, she and Shorty tried to be faithful stewards of the land and cared for and improved their little space on God’s Earth. She felt blessed and very thankful to God for what she and Shorty enjoyed.
Thelma leaves to mourn her sons, Steven (Michelle) Jessen and Daniel (Karen Giraud) Jessen; four grandchildren, Kelly (Adam) Vaughn, Chris (Katie) Jessen, Jennifer Jessen and Bryan (Jessica) Jessen; three stepgrandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and many friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Donald Jessen; and a brother, James (Dolly) Bumann.