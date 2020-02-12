TILDEN — Services for Thelma Cooley, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1920-2020
Thelma L. Cooley was born in Oakdale on July 19, 1920, to Lawrence and Edna (Holmes) Adams. She came from a family of sisters, including Yvonne, Marilyn and Mavis, who died at a young age. Thelma graduated from Oakdale High School and worked at the agriculture office in Neligh for a short time. She moved to California to work in an airplane factory for about four years and was very proud to be an original Rosie the Riveter.
Thelma met Robert H. Cooley in Nebraska in 1941. He enlisted in the service before the war started and would travel from training camp in Arkansas to visit her in California.
After the war was over, Thelma met him at the train station and the next morning, they were married. Their only son, Lynn, was born while they lived in California.
After retiring from General Motors in 1975, Thelma and Robert returned to Nebraska but spent a lot of time traveling the United States. They both enjoyed square dancing. They had a very good, happy life together for 72 wonderful years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters; her spouse, Robert; a son, Lynn; and many friends.
Thelma is survived by granddaughters Kimaree and Marysa; grandsons Chad and Adam; several great-grandchildren; and a dear friend, Linda.