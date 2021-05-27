Thelma Anson

CLEARWATER — Private family services for Thelma D. Anson, 94, formerly of Ewing, will be at a later date under the direction of Snider Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.
She died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
1926-2021
Thelma Delaine Anson was born Dec. 4, 1926, in Clearwater. She was the oldest child and only daughter of Charles and Gladys (McCloud) Kruntorad. Thelma attended grade school at District 21 and went on to graduate high school at Wheeler County High School in Bartlett with the class of 1944. After graduation, she taught school at District 21 for three years.
On May 30, 1948, she was united in marriage to Vance Anson in O’Neill. The couple lived in Neligh for a few years before making their permanent home in Ewing. The couple had two sons, Dennis and Terry.
Thelma’s life was dedicated to her spouse and her family. Along with raising her boys, she spent countless hours alongside Vance while he was in and out of the VA hospitals until his death in 1993. She then could be found helping Denny cook and clean at Southfork Bar or spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and baking and often shared her goodies with family and friends.
Thelma is survived by her son, Terry, and his spouse, Rita Anson of Ewing; three grandchildren, Seth (Kelly) Anson, John Anson and Kim Anson; and seven great-grandchildren, Belle, Jett, Meg Anson, Hunter and Emma Smith, and Tessa Janek and Karnie Becker.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; a brother, Wayne, and sister-in-law Marilyn Kruntorad; and her son, Dennis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.