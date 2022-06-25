WAYNE — Services for the Rev. James F. “Father Mac” McCluskey, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
The Rev. James McCluskey died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Norfolk.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1942-2022
James Francis McCluskey was born Aug. 5, 1942, in Ponca to William P. and Lucille E. (Gath) McCluskey. In 1960, he graduated from Newcastle High School. He attended St. John Vianney Elkhorn from 1960 to 1962, Immaculate Conception Seminary in Conception, Mo., from 1962 to 1964, St. Thomas Theology School from 1964 to 1968, and received his master’s degree of guidance counseling from Creighton University in Omaha in 1982.
On May 25, 1968, Father James F. McCluskey was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Omaha at St. Cecilia’s Cathedral. Over the next 60 years, Father Mac would serve many parishes in the archdiocese, including as associate pastor at St. Mary’s in West Point from 1968 to 1970, and then as associate pastor at St. Patrick’s in O’Neill from 1970 to 1977. As pastor, he served St. Bonaventure in Raeville from 1977 to 1988, St. Michael’s in South Sioux City from 1988 to 1990, St. Stanislaus in Duncan from 1990 to 1998, St. Mary’s in Wayne from 1998 to 2003, St. Mary’s in Laurel and St. Anne’s in Dixon from 2003 to 2013.
After retiring to Wayne in 2013, he continued to assist many fellow priests in area parishes.
He enjoyed Nebraska football, various sports, NASCAR and playing golf.
Father Mac was a genuine teacher of the Gospel, spiritual leader and minister of the sacraments to many of God’s people. His sense of humor and kindness will always be remembered.
Father James F. McCluskey, the Archdiocese of Omaha, the Parish of St. Mary’s and the community of Wayne bid you farewell. Welcome into your Father’s kingdom.
Father Mac is survived by his brothers, William “Bill” of Downey, Calif., Tom (Diane) of Newcastle and Don (Helen) of Indianapolis, Ind.; nieces; nephews and many parish families.
Father Mac was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Mary Margaret (Ralph) M. Noecker, Lou Anne (Jack) Guy and Marilyn McCluskey; brother Robert T. “Bob” McCluskey; and sister-in-law Charlene McCluskey.
Memorials may be directed to Fr. Mac’s family for later designation.