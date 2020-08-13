Thayne Stewart

YORK — Memorial services for Thayne E. Stewart, 80, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Metz Chapel in York with Aaron Phillips officiating. No visitation will be held.
Inurnment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery, York. DHM’s guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks are encouraged. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
He died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Norfolk.
———
Thayne E. Stewart was born June 8, 1940, in Lincoln, Kan., to Glen and Irene (Nible) Stewart. On Nov. 12, 1960, he was united in marriage to Edith Jensen in York,.
Thayne worked as a superintendent for Borton Inc. for 45 years, and lived in 22 different states. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and working. He was a former member of the Eagle’s Club in Norfolk.
He is survived by his wife, Edith of Norfolk; daughter Cathy (Gary) Love of Norfolk; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Don Stewart of Houston, Texas, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons Glen and Dale Stewart; and his brothers, Wayne, Harold, Harlen and Dale.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.