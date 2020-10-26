You have permission to edit this article.
Thaine Woodward

ALLEN — Graveside services for Thaine I. Woodward, 94, rural Concord, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at East View Cemetery in Allen. Military rites will be conducted.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Allen United Methodist Church.

He died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home near Concord.

Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert Dowling

WAYNE — Services for Robert M. Dowling, 69, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Billy Allen Jr.

TILDEN — Services for Billy Allen Jr., 70, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence.

Helen Holtgrew

WAYNE — Services for Helen C. Holtgrew, 90, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

William Lorenz

PLAINVIEW — Visitation for William “Bill” Lorenz, 75, Plainview, will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. He died at his home in Plainview on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Joyce Emory

CREIGHTON — Services for Joyce Emory, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

Dawn Hall

NORFOLK — Private services for Dawn H Hall, 61, Norfolk, are planned.

Jean Wyant

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Jean A. Wyant, 77, Newman Grove, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Alice Shomari will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Dorothy Bazyn

VALENTINE — Private services for Mrs. Wally (Dorothy) Bazyn of Valentine will be Friday, Nov. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Valentine. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

