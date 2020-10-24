CONCORD — Funeral services are pending for Thaine Woodward, 94, of rural Concord. He died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of arrangements.
In other news
NEWMAN GROVE — Services are pending for Jean A. Wyant, 77, of Newman Grove. She died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home in Newman Grove.
ELGIN — Services for Maynard J. Scholl, 89, of Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Raeville.
WINSIDE — Private services for Esther M. Carlson,85, of Winside will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Interment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside.
FREMONT — Private family services are being held for Wayne L. Wilson, 86, of Fremont, formerly of Omaha.
LAUREL — Services for Violet E. Wickett, 96, of Laurel will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel with the Rev. Darren Timberlake officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Shirley Cederburg, 88, of Pierce will be Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m., at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stonacek Funeral Chap…
NORFOLK — Private family funeral service for Brandon L. Ainsworth, 38, of Norfolk will be held at Community Bible Church. Interment will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
SPENCER — Ron Stewart, 89, Lynch, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Burial will be at a later date.