You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terry Wightman

Terry Wightman

Memorial services for Terry Wightman, 69, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will be at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Cedar Rapids in charge of the arrangements.

He died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his home.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church.

1951-2021

Survivors include his children, Josh Wightman of Cedar Rapids and Alison (Matthew) Cahill of San Francisco, Calif.; a sister, Marsha Wightman of Denver, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Ann (Charles) Wheeler of Jacksonville, Fla.; close friends, Bruce Grodnik, Tom and Bonnie Goplen and Jim Stallman; toy poodle, Ginger; and several extended family members and friends.

Terrence L. Wightman was born July 7, 1951, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Wyant and Marian (Roti) Wightman. He attended Mitchell High School, graduating as valedictorian in 1968, then attended the University of Nebraska, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting, graduating in the top 5% of his class. He then attended Nebraska’s law school, where he met Carol Evans. They were married Dec. 28, 1974, in Norfolk.

Upon graduating and both passing the Minnesota State Bar, they moved to the Minneapolis, Minn., area and spent cherished time along the shores of Lake Superior.

Carol and Terry adopted two Korean babies; they became the center of their lives. After moving to Cedar Rapids in 1986, Terry began a payroll and accounting business, Pardata, with his business partner, Bob Pentico.

Terry was an avid outdoorsman, especially fishing, hiking and camping, and used his skills to lead the Boy Scouts Troop 9 for many years. His article entitled “What is the Right Tool for the Job?” was recently published in The Backwoodsman magazine’s July/August 2020 edition.

Terry had a way with words and was proud to have won the South Dakota State extempore competition in 1969. Both Terry and Carol were collectors and enjoyed visiting auctions together to find items that piqued their interest such as stamps and signs.

Terry enjoyed reading, going to see action movies with Josh, and outdoor adventures with Alison, watching football, especially Nebraska and the Minnesota Vikings, and building model airplanes, cars and military vehicles.

Terry was an intelligent and charming man, full of good humor and dad jokes. He was proud of his achievements and those of his children. He will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved spouse Carol, six months ago; and close friend Brent Pahl in November.

Please share your support and memories with Terry’s family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Tags

In other news

Terry Wightman

Terry Wightman

Memorial services for Terry Wightman, 69, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will be at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Cedar Rapids in charge of the arrangements.

John Kaul

John Kaul

WISNER — Services for John Kaul, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Linda Krueger

Linda Krueger

PIERCE — Services for Linda L. Krueger, 68, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Robert Wilmes

Robert Wilmes

CREIGHTON — Services for Robert C. “Bob” Wilmes, 90, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Trisha Lombard

Trisha Lombard

Services for Trisha J. Lombard, 51, Inwood, Iowa, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of rural Inwood, Iowa. The Rev. James Koller will officiate.

Kathryn Kathol

Kathryn Kathol

BOW VALLEY — Services for Kathryn T. Kathol, 92, Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The. Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.

Gayle Hurlbert-Morin

Gayle Hurlbert-Morin

LINCOLN — Services for Gayle (Wolfgram) Hurlbert-Morin, 84, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, in Lincoln. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Cemetery in Madison at 2 p.m.

Travis Gardner

Travis Gardner

PIERCE — Services for Travis Gardner, 39, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Private inurnment will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce at a later date. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate.

Georgine Funk

Georgine Funk

CLEARWATER — Services for Georgine Funk, 89, Ewing, were Friday at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman officiated. Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara