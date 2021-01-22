Memorial services for Terry Wightman, 69, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will be at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Cedar Rapids in charge of the arrangements.
He died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his home.
Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church.
1951-2021
Survivors include his children, Josh Wightman of Cedar Rapids and Alison (Matthew) Cahill of San Francisco, Calif.; a sister, Marsha Wightman of Denver, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Ann (Charles) Wheeler of Jacksonville, Fla.; close friends, Bruce Grodnik, Tom and Bonnie Goplen and Jim Stallman; toy poodle, Ginger; and several extended family members and friends.
Terrence L. Wightman was born July 7, 1951, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Wyant and Marian (Roti) Wightman. He attended Mitchell High School, graduating as valedictorian in 1968, then attended the University of Nebraska, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting, graduating in the top 5% of his class. He then attended Nebraska’s law school, where he met Carol Evans. They were married Dec. 28, 1974, in Norfolk.
Upon graduating and both passing the Minnesota State Bar, they moved to the Minneapolis, Minn., area and spent cherished time along the shores of Lake Superior.
Carol and Terry adopted two Korean babies; they became the center of their lives. After moving to Cedar Rapids in 1986, Terry began a payroll and accounting business, Pardata, with his business partner, Bob Pentico.
Terry was an avid outdoorsman, especially fishing, hiking and camping, and used his skills to lead the Boy Scouts Troop 9 for many years. His article entitled “What is the Right Tool for the Job?” was recently published in The Backwoodsman magazine’s July/August 2020 edition.
Terry had a way with words and was proud to have won the South Dakota State extempore competition in 1969. Both Terry and Carol were collectors and enjoyed visiting auctions together to find items that piqued their interest such as stamps and signs.
Terry enjoyed reading, going to see action movies with Josh, and outdoor adventures with Alison, watching football, especially Nebraska and the Minnesota Vikings, and building model airplanes, cars and military vehicles.
Terry was an intelligent and charming man, full of good humor and dad jokes. He was proud of his achievements and those of his children. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved spouse Carol, six months ago; and close friend Brent Pahl in November.
