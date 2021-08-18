WAYNE — Services for Terry Thies, 72, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Thies died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at his farm home near Winside.
VERDIGRE — Services for Alvin Pavelka, 97, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
SIOUX CITY — A celebration of life for Joseph C. Polley, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Oscar Carl Vineyard in Sioux City. Polley died Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Sun City West, Ariz.
AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Alice M. Emry, 105, Lincoln, formerly of Ainsworth, O’Neill and Colome, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Cheryl Glass, 52, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Glass died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Dianne M. Holland, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Willard J. “Willie” Holdorf, 90, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Harold Haun, 89, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Spencer. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dale Acklie, 74, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Acklie died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Howard W. Degener, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.