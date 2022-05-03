 Skip to main content
Terry Maly

VERDIGRE — Services for Terry Maly, 63, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Terry Maly died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.

NIOBRARA — Services for Shirley Clark, 91, Grand Island, formerly of Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Shirley Clark died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.

BAZILE MILLS — Services for Lola Herbert, 85, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Bazile Mills.

ELGIN — Services for Kyle Warren, 69, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

NORFOLK — Graveside service for Marietta A. (Haas) Walmsley, 89, Julesburg, Colo., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

FAIRBURY — Memorial services for Lowell W. Vawser, 89, Fairbury, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1100 G St., in Fairbury. Burial will be in the Fairbury Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille A. Bennett, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Carl will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

