VERDIGRE — Services for Terry Maly, 63, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Terry Maly died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.
NIOBRARA — Services for Shirley Clark, 91, Grand Island, formerly of Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Shirley Clark died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Gu…
BAZILE MILLS — Services for Lola Herbert, 85, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Bazile Mills.
ELGIN — Services for Kyle Warren, 69, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Graveside service for Marietta A. (Haas) Walmsley, 89, Julesburg, Colo., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
FAIRBURY — Memorial services for Lowell W. Vawser, 89, Fairbury, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1100 G St., in Fairbury. Burial will be in the Fairbury Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lucille A. Bennett, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Carl will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.