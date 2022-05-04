LINCOLN — Services for Terry Maly, 63, Lincoln, formerly of Verdigre, will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lincoln. The Rev. Eric Clark will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Terry Maly died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.