LINCOLN — Services for Terry Maly, 63, Lincoln, formerly of Verdigre, will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lincoln. The Rev. Eric Clark will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Terry Maly died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
1958-2022
Terry J. Maly, son of James and Janice (Hoffman) Maly, was born July 25, 1958, in Osmond. He graduated from Verdigre High School in 1977.
Terry graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in education. He then went on to receive a master’s degree in health and recreation and athletic training from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Terry received his degree in physical therapy from the University of Nebraska in May 1986.
Terry’s professional focus was on rehabilitation of orthopedic and sports-related injuries, as well as post-operative rehabilitation of extremities. Terry worked with Nebraska athletics, including football, baseball and wrestling. He was currently providing physical therapy services at Bryan West Campus in Lincoln.
Though small in stature, Terry had a large presence in the lives of those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered with great fondness for his sense of humor and bold honesty, his loyalty to his favorite teams even while cursing them out, and his big heart that positively impacted his patients and enriched his family.
We “cheers” his life with one of his favorite light beers and a “Go Big Red!”
Terry was admired for his faith, how much he liked to golf, his rich friendships, his good taste in brownies and toffee and his sharing of random gifts.
What a great uncle he was and always will be. His presence in the lives of his nieces and nephews will be greatly missed.
Terry is survived by his mother, Janice Maly of Verdigre; a sister, Jane (Rod) Bartos of Verdigre; a brother, Tim (Liz) Maly of Verdigre; nieces and nephews, Derek (Hannah) Bartos of Hugo, Minn., Mandy (Tim) Fiedler of Denver, Colo., Jared Bartos of Forest Lake, Minn., Brandon (Devon) Maly of Norfolk, Andrea (Dan) Nash of Omaha and Adam Maly of Verdigre; several great-nieces and -nephews; and many treasured friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Maly, and a nephew, Nick Bartos.