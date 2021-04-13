You have permission to edit this article.
Terry Elwood

PLAINVIEW — Services for Terry Elwood, 67, Omaha, formerly of Plainview and Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Plainview United Methodist Church in Plainview. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Braman Mortuary, 6505 S. 144th St., in Omaha.

He died Friday, April 9, 2021, at his home following a lengthy illness.

In other news

Barbara Waterhouse

Barbara Waterhouse

NORFOLK — Services for Barbara L. Waterhouse, 65, Winside, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Phyllis Kirby

Phyllis Kirby

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Phyllis R. Kirby, 96, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Mark Kosek

Mark Kosek

NORFOLK — Services for Mark B. Kosek, 61, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Daniel Tunink

Daniel Tunink

NORFOLK —  Services for Daniel Tunink, 65, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Geraldine Eggers

Geraldine Eggers

WISNER — Services for Geraldine Eggers, 96, Wisner, are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.

Penny Buck

Penny Buck

OAKDALE — Services for Penny J. Buck, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Doris Backstrom

Doris Backstrom

WAKEFIELD — Services for Doris E. (Mahoney) Backstrom, 89, Norfolk, formerly of Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Autumn Matthews

Autumn Matthews

O’NEILL — Services for Autumn Matthews, 6, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Revs. Jim Loutzenhiser and Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

