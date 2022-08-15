 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terry Denney

Terry Denney

NORFOLK — Services for Terry L. Denney, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Terry Denney died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home.

Memorials are requested to Northern Heights Baptist Church.

1952-2022

Terry Lee was born July 1, 1952, in Norfolk to Vernon and Dorothy (Bennett) Denney. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1970. Following his graduation, he earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Northeast Community College. He continued his education with correspondence classes with Kearney State College.

Early in his career, he served as a police officer in York. Eventually, Terry served as a parole officer for the State of Nebraska for nearly 40 years.

Terry’s greatest accomplishment happened in 1981 when he trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior. A decision that forever reshaped his future and created the invaluable legacy he left in his spouse and children.

Terry was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church. He enjoyed deer hunting, garage sales and collecting antiques and knives. Friends and family will always remember Terry for his sense of humor and compassion for others.

He is survived by his spouse of 48 years, Joyce; children Jennifer (Phillip) Bloom of Norfolk, Joel (Michelle) Denney of Lincoln and Kyle (Cassie) Denney of Smith Station, Ala.; five grandsons; a sister-in-law, LaRhee Denney; and nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol Denney; and brother Tim Denney.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

John Miksch

John Miksch

ATKINSON — Services for John R. Miksch, 86, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Gwendolyn Raasch

Gwendolyn Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Raasch, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Jerry Crosser

Jerry Crosser

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Jerry Crosser, 71, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the First Christian Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Phil Olsen will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Inman Cemetery.

Anna Bourek

Anna Bourek

HOWELLS — Services for Anna M. Bourek, 99, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Hubert O’Brien

Hubert O’Brien

CONCORD — Services for Hubert E. “Hugh” O’Brien, 85, Wayne, formerly of Ponca, will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island.

Byron Janke

Byron Janke

WINSIDE — Services for Byron L. Janke, 80, Norfolk, formerly of rural Carroll, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Gwendolyn Raasch

Gwendolyn Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Raasch, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Frank Horn Jr.

Frank Horn Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Frank C. Horn Jr., 91, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National G…

Alvin Reichmuth

HUMPHREY — Services for Alvin G. Reichmuth, 94, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara