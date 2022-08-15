NORFOLK — Services for Terry L. Denney, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Terry Denney died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home.
Memorials are requested to Northern Heights Baptist Church.
1952-2022
Terry Lee was born July 1, 1952, in Norfolk to Vernon and Dorothy (Bennett) Denney. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1970. Following his graduation, he earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Northeast Community College. He continued his education with correspondence classes with Kearney State College.
Early in his career, he served as a police officer in York. Eventually, Terry served as a parole officer for the State of Nebraska for nearly 40 years.
Terry’s greatest accomplishment happened in 1981 when he trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior. A decision that forever reshaped his future and created the invaluable legacy he left in his spouse and children.
Terry was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church. He enjoyed deer hunting, garage sales and collecting antiques and knives. Friends and family will always remember Terry for his sense of humor and compassion for others.
He is survived by his spouse of 48 years, Joyce; children Jennifer (Phillip) Bloom of Norfolk, Joel (Michelle) Denney of Lincoln and Kyle (Cassie) Denney of Smith Station, Ala.; five grandsons; a sister-in-law, LaRhee Denney; and nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol Denney; and brother Tim Denney.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.