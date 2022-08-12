NORFOLK — Services for Terry L. Denney, 70, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals.
Terry Denney died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home in Norfolk.
WAYNE — A celebration of life for Joanne K. Baier, 76, Wayne, will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Joanne’s home, 1307 Meadow Lane, in Wayne.
OMAHA — Services for Marcia A. Steckelberg, 77, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th Ave., in Omaha. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Alice Mohr, 82, and John Mohr, 78, Carroll, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Jeannoutot, 90, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post …
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Sage L. Robak, 27, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
LINDSAY — Services for Scott D. Nelson, 46, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in Shell Creek Cemetery in Newman Grove.
LAUREL — Services for Audrey Hinrichs, 87, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate with private burial in the Laurel Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Merlin L. Frevert, 96, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be at a later date the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Walter R. Rouse, 68, Atkinson, formerly of Ainsworth, will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Bassett. Burial will be at a later date in Texas.
