BLOOMFIELD — Services for Terry Dalton, 73, Bloomfield, will be at a later date. He died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of the arrangements.
WAYNE — Services for Monica J. Loberg, 89, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn A. McGinty, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Homestead of Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Velma I. Schweers, 92, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
WAYNE — Private services for Craig Tiedtke, 74, Wayne, are being planned under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. A public celebration of life will be at a later date.
CROFTON — Services for Geralda M. Tramp, 86, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Barbara J. Furley, 84, Branson West, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Wedgewood Gardens in Branson West.
CROFTON — Services for Dolores J. Foxhoven, 87, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen M. Johnson, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
CROFTON — Services for Gary D. Kramer, 78, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Crofton American Legion Post 128.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.