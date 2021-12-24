WISNER — Services for Terry Biggerstaff, 62, of Wisner are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
Terry Biggerstaff died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, S.D.
ELGIN — Services for Patricia L. “Pat” Starman, 89, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Irene M. Wortmann, 98, of Hartington will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Gary H. Ashby, 86, of Newman Grove will be 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 24, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 73 of …
EWING — Services for Gloria Dierks, 89, of Ewing will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing with burial to follow in the St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. The Rev. John Norman will officiate.
VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Maly, 98, of Verdigre are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven B. Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Ruth Nelson Miner, 91, of Hooper, Utah, formerly of Wakefield, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.