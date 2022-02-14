WISNER — Services for Terry Biggerstaff, 62, Wisner, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Wisner Fire Hall.
Terry Biggerstaff died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, S.D.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.
1959-2021
Terry Biggerstaff was born on Aug. 31, 1959 at Wayne to Donald and Betty Joe (Beeks) Biggerstaff. He attended Wayne and Norfolk Public Schools and earned an associate degree in welding from Southeast Community College.
Terry worked at Jones Manufacturing, Country Welding and Schultz Roofing. Terry moved to Covington, Tenn., for a few years and did lawn care. He later returned to Wisner, where he made dog houses and furniture out of pallets. He loved to collect Native American artifacts, fish and drive around with his brother, Dale.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Betty Joe and Russell Eschliman; siblings Tammy and Dean Hansen, Tom and Denise Biggerstaff and Don Jr. and Patty Biggerstaff; and a daughter, Tasha Lynn.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Donald; brother Dale; and grandparents Roy and Sylvia Beeks, Violet Anderson and Bill Biggersaff.