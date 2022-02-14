 Skip to main content
WISNER — Services for Terry Biggerstaff, 62, Wisner, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Wisner Fire Hall.

Terry Biggerstaff died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, S.D.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.

1959-2021

Terry Biggerstaff was born on Aug. 31, 1959 at Wayne to Donald and Betty Joe (Beeks) Biggerstaff. He attended Wayne and Norfolk Public Schools and earned an associate degree in welding from Southeast Community College.

Terry worked at Jones Manufacturing, Country Welding and Schultz Roofing. Terry moved to Covington, Tenn., for a few years and did lawn care. He later returned to Wisner, where he made dog houses and furniture out of pallets. He loved to collect Native American artifacts, fish and drive around with his brother, Dale.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Betty Joe and Russell Eschliman; siblings Tammy and Dean Hansen, Tom and Denise Biggerstaff and Don Jr. and Patty Biggerstaff; and a daughter, Tasha Lynn.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Donald; brother Dale; and grandparents Roy and Sylvia Beeks, Violet Anderson and Bill Biggersaff.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

