CREIGHTON — Terry Asmus, 58, Creighton, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his residence. No services will be held.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will especially impact the Tuesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
NORFOLK — Services for Kimmera D. Stahlecker, 32, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Mark H. Shiery, 64, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.
NIOBRARA — Services for Dale J. Tuttle, 55, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Alford P. Schneider, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Don D. Sherry, 82, Wayne, formerly of Laurel, will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Dr. Joseph V. Reinert, 65, Wayne, will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be at a later date in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson.
NIOBRARA — Private services for Larry Hrbek, 74, Niobrara, will be Thursday, Dec. 31, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11 a.m. at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
WAUSA — Services for Betty Prather, 87, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
WISNER — Roger Hauf, 56, Pilger, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
