OMAHA — Graveside services for Terri Brovont, 64, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Terri Brovont died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Omaha.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home of Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.
LAUREL — Services for Roberta Lute, 84, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Roberta Lute died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
WAYNE — Services for Elaine D. Menke, 91, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for Shirley A. Volquardsen, 82, Laurel, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate.
STANTON — Graveside services for Jo Ann Buckendahl, 64, Kenesaw, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert Volmer “Cob” Galitz, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National …
WAKEFIELD — Services for Neva E. Echtenkamp, 91, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Wakefield. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Wakefield.
NORFOLK — Services for Juline M. Gall, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Steven E. Jockens, 70, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will be officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Tilden.
