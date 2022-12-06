 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Teri L. Reed, 54, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at the Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.

Teri Reed died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the Skyview Villa Assisted Living in Norfolk.

Memorials are suggested to the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska.

1968-2022

Teri was born on April 20, 1968, in Norfolk to Duane and JoAnn (Beltz) Field. Teri attended Winside Public School, graduated from Winside High School, then attended and graduated from Chadron State College.

After graduating from Chadron State College, Teri lived in Valentine and worked for a flower shop and waitressed. She later moved to Pilger and worked at the Pilger Co-op.

Teri married Eugene C. “Gene” Reed on Nov. 5, 1994, at the Crawford Valley Church near Plainview. After marriage, Teri and Gene moved to Norfolk. Teri worked at Northeast Community College and Nebraska Public Power.

She enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her family and friends. Teri was a member of the Nebraska P.E.O. and past member at the Winside United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her spouse, Gene Reed of Norfolk; mother JoAnn Field of Winside; and stepson Tony (Laura) Reed of Bellevue and their daughters, Allison and Lila.

She was preceded in death by her father, Duane Field.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, 1000 E. Omaha Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

