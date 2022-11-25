NORFOLK — Services for Teri L. Reed, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Teri Reed died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Skyview Villa Assisted Living in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Services for Major (Ret.) Claude L. Reyman, 88, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Wood Lake.
NORFOLK — Services for Todd G. Papstein, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Wonnacott will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth L. Caskey, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Kenneth Caskey died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his home.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for James V. Wagner, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date. James Wagner died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
HARTINGTON — Services for Phylis Mathiason, 81, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Phylis Mathiason died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
STANTON — Memorial services for Leonard C. West, 81, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be in Stanton City Cemetery in rural Stanton. Military rites will be performed by Stanton Veterans of…
CROFTON — Services for Kenneth C. Lockman, 79, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Kenneth Lockman died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Albert A. Reeves, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Emerick Cemetery near Emerick.
CROFTON — Services for Kenneth Lockman, 79, Norfolk, formerly of Crofton, will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Monday at the ch…