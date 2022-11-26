NORFOLK — Memorial services for Teri L. Reed, 54, Norfolk, will be held at a later date at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Teri Reed died on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the Skyview Villa Assisted Living in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for James V. Wagner, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date. James Wagner died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
WAYNE — Services for Rick L. Reed, 65, Winside, formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Rick Reed died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at a Sioux City hospital.
ALLEN — Services for Larry E. Anderson, 81, Concord, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Allen. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery in Concord.
AINSWORTH — Services for Major (Ret.) Claude L. Reyman, 88, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Wood Lake.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Miller, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lois Miller died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Phylis Mathiason, 81, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.
