Teri L. Dunn (Moeller, Higbee) passed away peacefully with her daughter, LeAnne, at her side on Jan. 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. After a five-year battle with cancer, Jesus came down to carry her home. Hallelujah!
Teri was born Feb. 18, 1955 in Denison, Iowa, to Robert and Virginia Moeller and grew up in Dow City, Iowa. Teri participated in band, choir and basketball. This year would have been her 68th birthday and 50th high school reunion.
She married Chuck Higbee in 1976 and gave birth to Amanda in 1977 in Ames, Iowa, and to LeAnne in 1979 in Vermillion, S.D. The Higbee family lived in Sioux City, where they attended the RLDS church. Teri played piano and helped with children’s programs. They moved to Parkersburg, W. Va., where Teri spearheaded the public schools Child Abuse Prevention Program, then to Wayne, where she participated in community theater every summer.
Teri and the girls moved to Norfolk after the divorce.
Teri moved to Omaha in 1996 and married Roger Dunn in 2004, and settled in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She worked as a legal secretary, in nutrition stores, taught Vitalizer aerobics classes and was a residential Realtor in the 1980s. She was proud of her diligence as a real property appraiser for 18 years and handled closings for a few different real estate brokerages/ lending institutions in her final years. She left a margin in her day to connect with people and always had a smile and encouraging words to give.
She was drawn to lighthouses (Matthew 5:14-16) and sunflowers (food for man, eyes and spirit (lessons to be learned from the sunflowers). They grow roots deep and wide to survive strong winds and always point their face toward the sun. She was a prepper, a believer in the God-given power of a spirit-filled man not healthy and declared His ordering of her steps often to prophesy, inductive studier of God’s word, believer in His power to work healing miracles and move nations in the present day, he would rebuke Satan out loud, break soul ties with relationships that were.
Teri was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judy Ettleman. She is survived by the following family members: brother Chuck Moeller (sister-in-law Colleen and niece Carrie); brother-in-law Bob Ettleman (nephew Jim and niece Lisa); daughter Amanda Chun (Mandi Higbee) (son-in-law Jacon and granddaughters Ariana, Cassandra and Kyla); daughter LeAnne Kniewel (Higbee) (son-in-law Robert and grandchildren Taylor, Reid, Savannah, Madison, Derrick and Andrew; great-grandson Theodorick).
A celebration of life and birthday party will be Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Nebraska Machine Products, 9101 F. St. Omaha, NE 68127. Please RSVP to Amanda at 512-865-1853 to plan seating and provisions. Please wear purple; ladies, paint your nails a bright sparkly color, study up on your Hand and Foot rules and wear your dancing shoes!
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa, assisted the family with arrangements.