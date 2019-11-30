Teresa Otto

HUMPHREY — Services for Teresa (Ternus) Otto, 69, Lincoln, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.
She died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
Butherus-Maser-Love Funeral Home of Lincoln is in charge of the arrangements.
1950-2019
Teresa was born on June 13, 1950, in Humphrey to Victor and Cecilia (O’Callahan) Ternus.
Teresa is survived by her five children: Larry (spouse Cindy) Wright, Jeremy (fiancé Hilary) Wright, Stephanie Wright, Jim Wright and Jeff (spouse Carrie) Wright; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a sister, Marlene (spouse Jim) McDermott; and brothers, Jim (spouse Jane) Ternus, Leonard (spouse Jane) Ternus, Victor (spouse Cindy) Ternus and Steve Ternus.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Louise Ternus and Cecilia Ternus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.