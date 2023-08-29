Teresa Brandt

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...North Central and Eastern Nebraska

WHEN... 8/29/2023 1:00 PM until 08/30/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate Air Quality Index (AQI) (yellow
category) to Unhealthy AQI (red category) due to smoke has been
issued for the following Nebraska counties: Antelope, Blaine,
Boyd, Brown, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Cherry, Clay, Colfax,
Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Gage, Garfield,
Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Holt, Hooker, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson,
Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha,
Otoe, Pawnee, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Rock, Saline,
Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thayer, Thurston, Valley,
Washington, Wayne, Wheeler, York from August 29, 1:00 pm through
August 30, 12:00 pm.

During Moderate AQI (Yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health
effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who
are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor
activities and reducing the intensity of these activities.
Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take
it easier.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.

During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category,
everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those
in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or
rescheduling.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas
by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and
Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency
webpages and social media sites.  By notifying the media and local
health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by
informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced
or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

Teresa Brandt

Teresa Brandt

Teresa Brandt, 44, Avon, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Yankton.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Zion Lutheran Church in Avon. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Avon.

Memorial visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.

1979-2023

Teresa Brandt was born on July 26, 1979, in Yankton, the second oldest of four children to Dennis and Lyla Brandt.

Teresa grew up in Avon and graduated from Avon High School in May 1998. Teresa then went to college at Northeast Community College, where she majored in journalism.

After completing college, Teresa worked in Norfolk for several years. She then moved to Fremont for a couple years. Teresa moved back to Avon, where she found a love in caring for others as a certified nurse aid. She spent the last several years at the Scotland Good Samaritan Society, working the night shift as a nurse aid, where she always strived to uphold the residents’ independence, privacy and dignity. Teresa poured her whole heart into caring for her residents.

Outside of Teresa’s love for caring for others, she deeply cared for her family. She was proud to be a baptismal sponsor to Mikaela. Teresa was the first person to tell you happy birthday and wish you a merry Christmas.

She spent many nights playing cards with her parents, nieces and nephews. Her favorite card game was Skip-Bo. Teresa loved going to the yearly Brandt family reunion and other large family gatherings at holidays.

Teresa was especially proud of becoming a great-aunt last July. Teresa enjoyed seeing her nieces and nephews at ball games and other sporting events. Teresa had two cats, Mittens and Midnight, who always kept her company while at home.

Teresa loved to travel. Teresa had a bucket list to take a trip to all 50 states. She loved to travel to go to concerts or just to take a road trip. She was also especially excited for her 25th class reunion coming up.

Teresa was survived by her Grandpa Ray Brandt of Avon; parents Dennis and Lyla Brandt of Avon; siblings Gina (Tim) Reicks of St. Louis, Mo., Ben Brandt of Avon and Dustin (Liz) Brandt of Avon; nieces and nephews: Karisa (Kylar) Kafka, Cacie (Isaac) Norton, Nic Brandt, Hoyt and Haley Brandt, Hannah and Lydia Reicks; one great-niece, Laney Kafka; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Teresa was preceded by her Grandma Eleanor; Grandpa and Grandma Talsma; sister Baby Kay; and many aunts and uncles.

Teresa’s family was thankful for having shared the precious time and wonderful life with her. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Scotland Good Samaritan Society.

Tags

In other news

Leon Handke

Leon Handke

NORFOLK — Services for Dr. Leon “Hank” Handke, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Marietta McFarland

Marietta McFarland

CROFTON — Marietta McFarland, 76, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Crofton, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Clarence Kramer

Clarence Kramer

NORFOLK — Services for Clarence C. Kramer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery.

Teresa Brandt

Teresa Brandt

Teresa Brandt, 44, Avon, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Yankton.

Jerry Jensen

Jerry Jensen

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Jerry Jensen, 81, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996 …

Ronald Forslund

Ronald Forslund

NORFOLK — Services for Ronald F. Forslund, 78, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jackie Samway will officiate. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans …

Dale Pinnt

Dale Pinnt

NORFOLK — Visitation for Dale R. Pinnt, 90, Norfolk, will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Tamara Webb

Tamara Webb

WAYNE — Memorial services for Tamara “Tami” Webb, 58, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at Carroll.

Rites set for longtime area doctor

Rites set for longtime area doctor

NORFOLK — Services for longtime area physician, Dr. Leon “Hank” Handke, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial in the the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara