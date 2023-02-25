 Skip to main content
Teresa Bowder

NORFOLK — Services for Teresa D. “Terrie” Bowder, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Teresa Bowder died on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, after a long battle with cancer.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1951-2023

Teresa was the oldest daughter of Roman and Mildred Schroeder. She was born on Nov. 2, 1951, in Yankton. Teresa graduated from grade school at St. Boniface School in Menominee. She then graduated from Yankton Public High School in 1970. Teresa attended and graduated from Wayne State College in 1974.

On Aug. 24, 1974, Teresa was united in marriage to Rodney D. Bowder at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. From this union, they were blessed with four children: Meghann (Brian) Bowder Buresh of Norfolk, Jessica Bowder of Lincoln, Ryan (Paige) Bowder of Omaha and Mary Bowder of Omaha and five precious grandchildren, Brianna Buresh and Blake Buresh, Eva Bowder, Grace Bowder and Tommy Bowder.

Siblings are Ron (Lisa) Schroeder of Crofton, Monica (Jerry) Hain of Norfolk, Romaine (Bob) Kappel of Sioux Falls, S.D., Roger (Sheryl) of Yankton, Rick (Gina) Schroeder of Madisonville, Texas, and Mark (Erin) Schroeder of Kingsley, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother Roy.

Teresa was thankful for having been an elementary teacher for 40 years, including 10 years at St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School in Wayne and 30 years at Norfolk Catholic Elementary School in Norfolk before retiring in 2016. Teresa spent her last four years totally enjoying her part-time job in the baby room at the Sacred Heart Day Care Center. She has been honored to be nominated and selected to be inducted into the Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame.

Burial will follow a luncheon. Memorials may be directed to the Norfolk Catholic Schools or to the family for future designation.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.

