Teresa Bowder

NORFOLK — Services for Teresa D. Bowder, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Teresa Bowder died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

In other news

LaDonna Micheels

NORFOLK — No services are planned for LaDonna L. Micheels, 92, of Norfolk. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Darla Rae Bauer

NORFOLK — Services for Darla Rae I. Bauer, 89, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Jody Thomas

NORFOLK — Services for Jody L. Thomas, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Melvin Kirkland

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Melvin A. Kirkland, 90, Norfolk, will be 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. A private memorial service will follow the visitation with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the W…

Juan Sanchez

ATKINSON — A celebration of life for Juan D. Sanchez, 75, of Chihuahua, Mexico, formerly of Atkinson, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Atkinson KC Hall.

Jody Thomas

NORFOLK — Services for Jody L. Thomas, 65, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Gale Jones

ROYAL — A celebration of life for Gale D. Jones, 66, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Royal Auditorium in Royal. Private burial will be at 4 p.m. in the Royal Cemetery.

Jeanette Throckmorton

STANTON — Services for Jeanette Throckmorton, 79, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals–Stanton.

Denise Stevens

CONSTANCE — Services for Denise Stevens, 67, Crofton, will be at noon on Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will in the parish cemetery in Constance with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 128 a…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

