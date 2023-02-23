NORFOLK — Services for Teresa D. Bowder, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Teresa Bowder died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — No services are planned for LaDonna L. Micheels, 92, of Norfolk. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Darla Rae I. Bauer, 89, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Jody L. Thomas, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Melvin A. Kirkland, 90, Norfolk, will be 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. A private memorial service will follow the visitation with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the W…
ATKINSON — A celebration of life for Juan D. Sanchez, 75, of Chihuahua, Mexico, formerly of Atkinson, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Atkinson KC Hall.
NORFOLK — Services for Jody L. Thomas, 65, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
ROYAL — A celebration of life for Gale D. Jones, 66, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Royal Auditorium in Royal. Private burial will be at 4 p.m. in the Royal Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Jeanette Throckmorton, 79, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals–Stanton.
CONSTANCE — Services for Denise Stevens, 67, Crofton, will be at noon on Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will in the parish cemetery in Constance with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 128 a…