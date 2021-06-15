Terence Becker

WYNOT — Services for Terence L. “Terry” Becker, 65, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
He died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.