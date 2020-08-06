You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ted Kurpgeweit

Ted Kurpgeweit

WAYNE — Graveside services for Ted A. Kurpgeweit, 68, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

He died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

1951-2020

Ted Arnold Kurpgeweit was born Dec. 29, 1951, in Norfolk to Billie and Evelyn (Hintz) Kurpgeweit. He graduated from Madison High School and earned an associate degree in automotive and diesel repair in Denver.

Ted married Renee Albin on April 18, 1986, in Yankton. He began working as a maintenance manager at the Madison IBP plant and then at the Perry, Iowa, IBP plant as an engineer. In 1992, he became employed at Michael Foods in Wakefield as a project engineer. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Ted is survived by his spouse, Renee; their children, Kimberly (Shane) Peterson of Raman, Colo., Amanda Kurpgeweit of Wayne, Benjamin (Taryn) Kurpgeweit of Milford, Iowa, Samuel Kurpgeweit of Omaha, Christopher Kurpgeweit of Dallas, Texas, and Cory Kurpgeweit of Orlando, Fla,; his mother, Evelyn Kurpgeweit of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his sisters, Joyce (Jim) Gamble of Omaha and Peggy Curry of Lincoln; and nieces and nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by his grandparents; father Billie; grandson Christopher Peterson; parents-in-law Gail and Marlene Albin; and brother-in-law Kent Albin.

In celebration of Ted’s life, the family requests that everyone wear Husker attire to the visitation and service.

Memorials may be directed to the Kurpgeweit family for later designation.

Tags

In other news

Raquel Wade

NORFOLK — Services for Raquel Wade, 54, Hoskins, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Roger Mosel

PLAINVIEW — Services for Roger L. Mosel, 87, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery with military honors.

Jacqueline Nelson

NORFOLK — Services for Jacqueline “Jackie” Nelson, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Joan Mlinar

ATKINSON — Services for Joan Mlinar, 86, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Geraldine Christensen

WAYNE — Services for Geraldine A. “Gerrie” Christensen, 98, Wayne, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

Ted Kurpgeweit

Ted Kurpgeweit

WAYNE — Graveside services for Ted A. Kurpgeweit, 68, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Georgia McKibbon

Georgia McKibbon

NORFOLK — Services for Georgia A. McKibbon, 68, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. at the Bloomfield City Cemetery in rural Bloomfield.

Trilvian Cerny

Trilvian Cerny

FREMONT — Services for Trilvian M. “Tril” Cerny, 84, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Roger Mosel

PLAINVIEW — Services for Roger L. Mosel, 87, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery with military honors.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-