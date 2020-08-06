Ted Kurpgeweit

WAYNE — Graveside services for Ted A. Kurpgeweit, 68, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.
He died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Estates.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1951-2020
Ted Arnold Kurpgeweit was born Dec. 29, 1951, in Norfolk to Billie and Evelyn (Hintz) Kurpgeweit. He graduated from Madison High School and earned an associate degree in automotive and diesel repair in Denver.
Ted married Renee Albin on April 18, 1986, in Yankton. He began working as a maintenance manager at the Madison IBP plant and then at the Perry, Iowa, IBP plant as an engineer. In 1992, he became employed at Michael Foods in Wakefield as a project engineer. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Ted is survived by his spouse, Renee; their children, Kimberly (Shane) Peterson of Raman, Colo., Amanda Kurpgeweit of Wayne, Benjamin (Taryn) Kurpgeweit of Milford, Iowa, Samuel Kurpgeweit of Omaha, Christopher Kurpgeweit of Dallas, Texas, and Cory Kurpgeweit of Orlando, Fla,; his mother, Evelyn Kurpgeweit of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his sisters, Joyce (Jim) Gamble of Omaha and Peggy Curry of Lincoln; and nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his grandparents; father Billie; grandson Christopher Peterson; parents-in-law Gail and Marlene Albin; and brother-in-law Kent Albin.
In celebration of Ted’s life, the family requests that everyone wear Husker attire to the visitation and service.
Memorials may be directed to the Kurpgeweit family for later designation.