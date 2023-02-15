NORFOLK — Services for Tatum A. Hopper, 24, Stafford, Va., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Tim DeFor and Marshal Hardy will officiate. Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Tatum Hopper died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at her home in Stafford.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1999-2023
How do you describe pure sunshine? The kind of sunshine that you can bask in for minutes or hours and feel like God is smiling down on you. The kind of sunshine that is good for the soul. The kind of sunshine that makes troubles drift away. The kind of sunshine that makes you pause and say, “No matter the craziness of life, this is where I’m supposed to be right now.” There are no words to describe this kind of sunshine, and there aren’t enough words to adequately describe Tatum Hopper and the light she brought to this world.
Tatum Alma (Hausmann) Hopper was born in Norfolk on Jan. 30, 1999, to Jon and Angie Hausmann. It didn’t take long for her to shine bright. She was born premature, but that didn’t stop her from quickly catching up and surpassing the world’s expectations. She developed an intense love of music, Disney, theater and simply being the brightest person in the room.
During high school, she devoted time to the Life Program at school and even helped receive a grant to start “Circle of Friends,” a program that helps integrate students with developmental challenges into daily activities in society.
Tatum graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 2016 and Northeast Community College in 2018.
Missions became a priority for Tatum in her early high school years. For two summers, she spent a week at Camp Barnabas in Missouri, pouring life and love into children with intellectual and physical disabilities. In 2016, she went on a weeklong mission trip with a group that included her brother, Carson, through First Christian Church and Northwest Haiti Christian Mission. She fell in love with Haiti and returned there in 2017 for two months. She never shied away from the challenges of living in a third-world country and exuded happiness throughout her time there.
Tatum started dating the love of her life, Logan Hopper, in 2013. They were inseparable from the beginning. They were a perfect Yin and Yang, her loud presence tempered perfectly by Logan’s steady resolve. Logan has treated her as his princess from the beginning, and their devotion to one another was always on full display. They were married in Pierce on Dec. 29, 2017. She quickly embraced the life of a military spouse as Logan had enlisted in the Marine Corps earlier that year. Their first orders were to Marine Corps Base Hawaii on the island of Oahu.
Tatum and Logan left Hawaii in December 2020, moving to Virginia Beach, Va., as Logan began some additional training. While in Virginia Beach, Tatum entered her greatest mission field: Motherhood. They welcomed Penny Mae to their family in July 2021, and it was evident that her devotion rested on that little girl. She dove completely into being the best mom she could be. She adored Penny Mae, and the countless pictures and videos that were received by family and friends were a testament to that.
Tatum, Logan and Penny moved from Virginia Beach to Washington D.C., and then finally to Stafford, Va., where they resided at the time of her passing.
Tatum found a vocational calling with PCS Pro Network, a company designed for military spouses. She began as an onboarding specialist in November 2021, but most recently, she became the culture care coordinator. In short, she was the company’s “hype girl,” loving on team members, building into their lives and just generally making them feel seen. This was literally a job that Tatum was born to do. She absolutely loved pouring into others!
Tatum loved to serve others. She would befriend a young mother on the base in Hawaii, helping her to navigate the craziness of military life by watching her kids, bringing coffee or a meal or just being there as a shoulder to cry on. She would talk to cashiers, janitors, waitresses and others just to brighten their day. It was simply impossible to have a bad day if you had even a 30-second interaction with Tatum. She was pure sunshine.
Tatum leaves behind her spouse, Logan, and their daughter, Penny Mae of Stafford; parents Jon and Angie Hausmann of Norfolk; brother Carson and his fiancée, Jalen Hoffman of Norfolk; sister Addison Hausmann of Norfolk; parents-in-law Doyle and Vicki Hopper of Daniel Island, S.C.; sister-in-law Kayli White and spouse Nick of Charleston, S.C.; grandmothers Coreen Hausmann of Bonesteel, S.D., and Linda Swanson of Centerville, S.D.; great-grandmother Eva Erickson of Centerville; many uncles, aunts and cousins and more friends than there are stars in the sky.
VENI, VIDI, AMAVI I came, I saw, I loved.
The service will be live streamed at www.fcnorfolk.org/tatum.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.