Tatum Hopper

NORFOLK — Services for Tatum A. Hopper, 24, Stafford, Va., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tatum Hopper died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at her home in Stafford.

Danny Dawson

WAUSA — Memorial services for Danny Dawson, 86, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Magnet Cemetery.

Donna Zidko

SPENCER — Memorial services for Donna Zidko, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Spencer, will be held at a later date.

Evelyn Stevens

HARTINGTON — Services for Evelyn M. Stevens, 91, formerly of Hartington, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen W. Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

LaVerne McKown

FREMONT — Services for LaVerne “Mac” McKown, 79, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery.

David Thurstenson

Service for David L. Thurstenson, 80, Siloam Springs, Ark., were Saturday at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Burial with military honors was Monday in Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Jay Stockwell

HARTINGTON —  Jay E. Stockwell, 85, Yankton, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Shirley Kehne

CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.

CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, of Winnetoon are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Aron Spray

MADISON — Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

