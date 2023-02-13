NORFOLK — Services for Tatum A. Hopper, 24, Stafford, Va., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tatum Hopper died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at her home in Stafford.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Danny Dawson, 86, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Magnet Cemetery.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Donna Zidko, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Spencer, will be held at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Services for Evelyn M. Stevens, 91, formerly of Hartington, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen W. Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
FREMONT — Services for LaVerne “Mac” McKown, 79, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery.
Service for David L. Thurstenson, 80, Siloam Springs, Ark., were Saturday at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Burial with military honors was Monday in Fayetteville National Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Jay E. Stockwell, 85, Yankton, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.