OAKLAND — Private graveside services for Tara Lantz, 38, Beemer, will be at the Pioneer Cemetery in rural Oakland. A celebration of life will be 5-9 p.m. Friday at the Wisner City Auditorium.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
Tara Lantz died Saturday, May 14, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident near Wisner.
———
Tara Elizabeth Lantz was born Nov. 28, 1983, in Harlan, Ky., to Tammy Bowen and Jerry Hargrove. Tara attended Oakland-Craig Public School and graduated from high school in 2002. She attended Creighton School of Nursing.
On July 14, 2007, she was united in marriage to Curt Lantz Jr. Tara was the cook for several restaurants before she and Curt opened Lantz’s Steakhouse in Wisner.
Tara was baptized in rain water and grounded to the Earth through deep, dirt roots. She touched everything with the kind of patience only known to saints. Tara handed out second chances like it was her personal mission to see you succeed. She saw the world through rose-colored glasses.
She was the kind of person who would go a mile when you’d barely given her an inch and would thank you for the opportunity. She would take you in regardless of your status and never judge you on your character. She would feed those in need spiritually, mentally and physically, everything seasoned with love. She was a soul burning so fierce and bright that it will never be put out. People gravitated to her glow, warmed themselves by her flame and kept the little marks left behind. She was hell fire and holy water all mixed into one.
The space Tara evolved from will linger with all she stood for. We shall strive to love and live as she did — with a kind heart and endless forgiveness, with generosity, with selflessness, contagious joy and a depth of love that makes the ocean envious.
She will live on forever in each one of us that loves her endlessly.
Survivors include her spouse, Curt Lantz Jr. of Beemer; her children, Riley, Axton and Izri of Beemer; her mother, Tammy Bowen of West Point; her father, Jerry Hargrove of Wisner; her grandmother, Clare Bowen of Wisner; her parents-in-law, Curt Sr. and Deb Lantz of Wisner and Deb and Roy “Stu” Milligan of Norfolk; her sisters-in-law, Nicky and Nick Kettler of Norfolk and children Kayden, Lexy, Reyse and Hayz, Thays Dyson-Lantz and Josh Cannon of Wisner, and Micah Milligan of Norfolk.
Tara was preceded in death by her grandparents, Michael Bowen and Joyce Hargrove; uncles David Bowen and Patrick Lantz; and brother-in-law Dagan Dyson.